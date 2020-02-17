Clear

Purdue president says tuition freeze will continue for 2021

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University’s tuition freeze will continue for a ninth year, the Indiana school’s president told alumni this weekend.

President Mitch Daniels announced Saturday that Purdue’s tuition and fees will remain at current levels into the 2021 school year. The Lafayette Journal & Courier reports that the university’s tuition and fees are at $9,992 a year for in-state students and $28,794 for out-of-state students.

Daniels said university officials wanted to let students and their families plan ahead.

“Giving an additional year of assurance matters,” he said. “And the admissions people like to be able to tell people who are considering what school to come to.”

Purdue’s freshman classes in 2018 and 2019 broke campus records, and undergraduate enrollment also set a record of 33,646 last fall. Daniels said he hopes that growth will continue.

Daniels made the announcement during an annual alumni retreat in Florida.

