Purdue continues coronavirus restrictions through June, eyes possible July 1 return for employees

Purdue University will continue to operate under its current coronavirus restrictions through the end of June, according to Vice President of Human Resources Bill Bell.

Posted: Apr 27, 2020 2:05 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

Purdue says regardless of when Gov. Eric Holcomb's "stay-at-home" order is lifted, employees who can work from home should keep doing so until then.

The university has had the restrictions in place since March 13. All non-essential in-person events are canceled through June and all classes beginning in May and June are being done online.

"It is our hope that beginning July 1, and contingent upon ongoing assessment and guidance from health experts and government officials, Purdue will offer limited residential coursework with adherence to strict public health protocols, the additional ramping up for research activity, and the possibility of a return to campus for those who work in student support roles," said Bell. "Other employees will be asked to continue to work remotely."

When allowed by health officials, Bell said Purdue will start with access for approved research activity. Details will be provided through the Office of the Executive Vice President for Research and Partnerships for those involved in research activity.

"As President Daniels indicated in his letter of April 21, the University intends to welcome our campus community back for fall semester, albeit with major changes in place to operate with the utmost attention to health and safety for all faculty, staff and students," said Bell. "Guidelines on a safe return to campus work and activity will continue to be developed and will be announced as decisions are made, including direction on the use of personal protective equipment and access to that equipment."

Two students who tested positive for the virus in March have recovered, according to the university. Purdue will offer May 2020 graduates an on-demand commencement ceremony.

Additional coronavirus information at Purdue can be found here.

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 15012

Reported Deaths: 813
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion4796259
Lake153369
Hamilton70451
Hendricks64429
Cass5861
St. Joseph57614
Johnson53351
Allen43927
Madison39445
Elkhart2454
Clark22713
Porter2125
Bartholomew20610
Decatur19427
LaPorte1885
Boone18220
Shelby1806
Hancock1787
Floyd16412
Delaware14611
Morgan1314
Monroe1207
Harrison1185
Vanderburgh1171
Howard1175
Grant1146
Jackson1140
Franklin947
Lawrence9211
Ripley895
Dearborn845
Warrick8212
Tippecanoe752
Jennings721
Miami650
Vigo625
Orange606
Putnam584
Noble547
Greene475
Newton465
Daviess439
Washington400
Scott372
Henry331
Montgomery330
Wayne313
Clinton311
Kosciusko291
Rush291
Jasper281
Marshall271
White260
Fayette254
LaGrange221
Owen221
Jefferson220
Steuben211
Knox200
Wabash191
Clay191
Dubois170
Tipton171
Crawford160
Whitley161
DeKalb151
Starke151
Brown151
Switzerland140
Randolph142
Fulton130
Carroll131
Sullivan130
Pulaski130
Parke120
Warren111
Jay110
Posey90
Fountain92
Adams81
Vermillion70
Huntington72
Blackford71
Martin70
Benton60
Union60
Gibson60
Perry60
Spencer50
Wells50
Ohio30
Pike10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 43903

Reported Deaths: 1933
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook305741313
Lake2990118
DuPage2443131
Will2126133
Kane110939
McHenry51328
St. Clair39124
Winnebago3188
Unassigned3070
Madison30516
Kankakee30423
Rock Island3046
Kendall2085
Champaign1055
Sangamon1046
Randolph1041
Macon10211
McLean883
Ogle871
Clinton841
Jefferson835
Boone768
DeKalb711
Jackson677
Peoria652
Monroe6410
Whiteside625
Warren490
LaSalle441
Jasper422
Knox360
Tazewell363
Henry360
Adams320
Grundy300
Macoupin280
Christian284
Cass270
Marion260
Williamson250
Montgomery231
Coles221
Livingston201
Lee190
Iroquois180
Morgan161
Stephenson160
Fayette162
Pulaski150
Douglas130
Jersey121
Woodford111
Vermilion110
Jo Daviess110
Crawford100
Bureau100
Shelby100
Carroll92
Ford81
Franklin80
Washington80
Union80
Perry80
Mercer70
Piatt70
Mason60
McDonough60
Bond51
Effingham51
Hancock40
Logan40
Marshall40
Massac40
Johnson40
Clark40
Menard40
Henderson40
Moultrie40
Saline30
Lawrence30
Richland30
Alexander30
Fulton30
Cumberland30
Wayne20
Gallatin20
Greene20
Hamilton20
Clay20
Stark10
De Witt10
Pike10
White10
Calhoun10
Wabash10
Schuyler10
Hardin10
