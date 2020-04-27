Purdue continues coronavirus restrictions through June, eyes possible July 1 return for employees

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University will continue to operate under its current coronavirus restrictions through the end of June, according to Vice President of Human Resources Bill Bell.

Purdue says regardless of when Gov. Eric Holcomb's "stay-at-home" order is lifted, employees who can work from home should keep doing so until then.

The university has had the restrictions in place since March 13. All non-essential in-person events are canceled through June and all classes beginning in May and June are being done online.

"It is our hope that beginning July 1, and contingent upon ongoing assessment and guidance from health experts and government officials, Purdue will offer limited residential coursework with adherence to strict public health protocols, the additional ramping up for research activity, and the possibility of a return to campus for those who work in student support roles," said Bell. "Other employees will be asked to continue to work remotely."

When allowed by health officials, Bell said Purdue will start with access for approved research activity. Details will be provided through the Office of the Executive Vice President for Research and Partnerships for those involved in research activity.

"As President Daniels indicated in his letter of April 21, the University intends to welcome our campus community back for fall semester, albeit with major changes in place to operate with the utmost attention to health and safety for all faculty, staff and students," said Bell. "Guidelines on a safe return to campus work and activity will continue to be developed and will be announced as decisions are made, including direction on the use of personal protective equipment and access to that equipment."

Two students who tested positive for the virus in March have recovered, according to the university. Purdue will offer May 2020 graduates an on-demand commencement ceremony.

Additional coronavirus information at Purdue can be found here.