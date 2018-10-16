Clear

Purdue joins list of employers changing spousal medical coverage policy

The university is putting a rule in place that spouses must use their employer's medical insurance if the employer pays 50 percent, or more, of the premium.

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 10:01 AM
Posted By: Trevor Peters

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Working spouses of Purdue employees, who have medical insurance through the university, could see a change in their coverage come Jan. 1, according to a Purdue spokesperson. The university is putting a rule in place that spouses must use their employer's medical insurance if the employer pays 50 percent, or more, of the premium.

Spouses can still remain on the Purdue plans, but as secondary. 

A Purdue spokesperson said Purdue is in the minority of employers that allow spouses to have primary coverage when they have coverage of their own through their employer. An FAQ sheet about Limited Spousal Coverage said,"Plan design decisions are always a balance of ensuring that the university can continue to provide competitive health coverage for our employees at an affordable cost."

If both spouses work at Purdue, coverage does not change. Spouses currently on a Purdue health plan can stay on the Purdue health plans for the remainder of 2018.

A sheet of frequently asked questions about the new proposal can be found here. 

A link to more on Purdue benefits can be found here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pledge of Allegiance Mrs. Pearson 3rd grade

Image

Pottery Classes, Terre Haute Parks and Recreation, Deming Park Ceramics Classes

Image

All You Need To Know for Tuesday

Image

Early frost, then sunny & breezy. High: 55°

Image

A cold overnight, but a little warmer on Tuesday

Image

NAACP holds voter forum

Image

Alpha 1 Awareness

Image

Sycamore basketball scrimmage

Image

Using PT to help fight opioid abuse

Image

A man is in serious condition after Saturday shooting in Terre Haute

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids