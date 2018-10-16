Purdue joins list of employers changing spousal medical coverage policy

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Working spouses of Purdue employees, who have medical insurance through the university, could see a change in their coverage come Jan. 1, according to a Purdue spokesperson. The university is putting a rule in place that spouses must use their employer's medical insurance if the employer pays 50 percent, or more, of the premium.

Spouses can still remain on the Purdue plans, but as secondary.

A Purdue spokesperson said Purdue is in the minority of employers that allow spouses to have primary coverage when they have coverage of their own through their employer. An FAQ sheet about Limited Spousal Coverage said,"Plan design decisions are always a balance of ensuring that the university can continue to provide competitive health coverage for our employees at an affordable cost."

If both spouses work at Purdue, coverage does not change. Spouses currently on a Purdue health plan can stay on the Purdue health plans for the remainder of 2018.

