Purdue cancels university-sponsored travel as cases of coronavirus rise

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- Purdue University cancels all university-sponsored travel to countries that are at higher risk for the coronavirus.
The Centers for Disease Control is listing countries as level two and level three risks for the illness.
Countries listed as level 2 and 3 risk include China, South Korea, Iran, Italy & Japan.
Purdue says they will take additional steps if any countries are added to the list.
In the meantime, Purdue is urging people to pay close attention to the CDC risk levels if they're traveling abroad.
They're also recommending travelers to seek an assessment with a health care provider upon return if they go to an at-risk country.
You can check out countries with that the C-D-C has listed at level 2 risk or higher here.
