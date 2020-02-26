Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Purdue cancels university-sponsored travel as cases of coronavirus rise

Purdue University canceled all university-sponsored travel to countries that are at higher risk for the coronavirus.

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 10:36 PM
Posted By: WLFI Staff

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- Purdue University cancels all university-sponsored travel to countries that are at higher risk for the coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control is listing countries as level two and level three risks for the illness.

Countries listed as level 2 and 3 risk include China, South Korea, Iran, Italy & Japan.

Purdue says they will take additional steps if any countries are added to the list.

In the meantime, Purdue is urging people to pay close attention to the CDC risk levels if they're traveling abroad.

They're also recommending travelers to seek an assessment with a health care provider upon return if they go to an at-risk country.

You can check out countries with that the C-D-C has listed at level 2 risk or higher here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Robinson
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Rockville
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 11°
Casey
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Marshall
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Windy & Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Linton Loogootee at BLF

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Indiana Gaming Commission not expected to decide on Terre Haute's casino at next meeting

Image

What is Discrimination? ISU Presentation

Image

Cody Zeller special shoes

Image

Hey Kevin 2-26

Image

National Guard and eSports

Image

Sullivan job fair

Image

New Linton preschool program

Image

Shoals cabin

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil