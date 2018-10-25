Clear

Purdue announces international masters program

Purdue at WestGate has announced a partnership with Cranfield University

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 5:04 PM
Updated: Oct. 25, 2018 5:44 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

CRANE, Ind. (WTHI) - You see it all around the Wabash Valley. A focus on science and technology in the classroom. Max Irwin was one of those students.

Irwin says,  "I was a student at IU. Indiana University in Bloomington for four years. Graduated in December. Started working here in January and now I'm working towards my masters."

Irwin works at Crane naval base. Now a new partnership will help Irwin and students like him get international accreditation.

Dr. Mung Chiang at Purdue University explains, "We've got three wonderful ingredients here. One is our partnership with the navy Crane. Two is our partnership with our United Kingdom friends Cranfield University. And three is focusing on workforce development."

Purdue and Cranfield Universities announced a new dual credit masters program.

Dr. Stephen Beaudoin with Purdue University explains, "The historical strengths of Cranfield in its application of warfare and defense in general. Combined with Purdue's efforts will really now offer a one-stop shop in location."

One stop to help students get high tech jobs like those at Crane naval base.

Crane commanding officer Captain Mark Oesterreich explains, "With the pace of technological changes it's critical that we get some people in that can really keep us up to date with the current technologies."

Irwin hopes to be one of those students.

Irwin says, "When I first got here there were all kinds of other people who knew all sorts of stuff. They would just talk back and forth and it was all over my head. So now to learn some of the technical aspects of it I feel like I will be closer to their level."

