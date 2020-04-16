Purdue Extension makes changes, Vermillion County fair dates moved

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- 4-H members in Vigo County may see some changes this year.

Purdue Extension has canceled all face-to-face events through June 30.

4-H Round-Up and 4-H Academy have both been canceled.

Leaders at the Vigo County Extension Office tell us at this time they’re still planning on holding the fair.

The fair is scheduled for July 11 through 18.

A decision will be made on May 15 for events in July.

“However we’re still able to celebrate everyone and bring the community together, we’re going to find some way to do it. It may just look a little different in 2020," said Sara Haag, 4-H Youth Development Leader for Vigo County.

The dates for the Vermillion County Fair have been moved.

The fair will now take place on July 18-24, 2020.