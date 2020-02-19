CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Running your own farm business can be daunting. Filling out tax forms for those businesses can be even more challenging.
That's why Purdue Extension in Clay County held a special teleconference on Wednesday.
It's to help people understand changes in Indiana law that may impact them and how state code may help improve their lives in 2020.
Purdue Extension hosts several different webinar topics. They say you don't have to be an expert to come to one.
They will help you understand things so you'll be armed with knowledge when it comes time to taking care of your business.
To find out what topics may interest you and the dates of upcoming webinars, call your local Purdue Extension Office.
Related Content
- Purdue Extension holds teleconference to help people run their farm business
- Business is growing for local tree farm
- Terre Haute business holds active shooter training
- Part of extensive collection up for auction
- Vigo County gets extension in jail lawsuit
- CBS signs Stephen Colbert to 3-year extension
- August Farming Update
- New Meadows based business holds Friday night open house
- Local business holds fundraiser for Vigo County Search and Rescue
- Bicknell gets an extension on blight elimination program