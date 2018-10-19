Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

Clear
A puppy is recovering at a local shelter after she was found clinging to life alongside a Vermillion county road. Shelter staff credit the good samaritans who found the dog and public donations for saving her life.

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 10:22 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

The puppy is being cared for at the Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society shelter. The manager, Brenda Boatright, says the dog was rushed to the shelter a week and a half ago.

"She wouldn't even hardly lift her head to look at us."

Shelter staff named the dog Zita.

Boatright says a couple passing through the area saw Zita on the side of the road. They thought she was dead but decided to pull the car around and check anyway. When they saw Zita was still breathing they knocked on doors to try to find an owner. The couple never found anyone to claim the puppy so they got directions to the nearest shelter.

It is still unknown how Zita ended up alone along the road and Boatright says they never found any more dogs from her litter.

"Her little body couldn't fight it and it took over."

Zita is suffering from Mange. That’s why the puppy was bleeding and swollen when she first arrived at the shelter.

Boatright says, "We really have no idea what kind of dog she is because there's so much hair loss. We think there's some beagle there and just judging by her teeth she's probably about five months old."

Zita gets medicated baths to help soothe her itchy and raw skin.

"It's difficult for her because we do have to rub a little bit on the scabs and stuff but she takes it like a champ and you can tell that she feels better after the baths."

Boatright says Zita is shy, sweet and scared. She says the pup does not understand the big, booming barks coming from other areas of the shelter. Despite this, Boatright says Zita still perks up and wags her tail when you talk to her. She also enjoys snuggles.

Zita is still underweight and Boatright says she is concerned about the dog’s compromised immune systems but adds Zita is getting better. She says the public has played a major role in her recovery.

"Tremendous. I just got goosebumps. Prayers, messages, donations. We've received donations for her."

Zita’s picture has been circulating social media and the shelter has been posting updates on her recovery.

Many have asked how they can help. Some have even offered to send in sweaters as winter looms. Boatright says Zita could use small sweaters made out of breathable fabrics; nothing itchy.

She says “every dollars counts” and explains the shelter gets some funding from the counties but most of the money comes from donations.

Boatright says “it’s a full house” at the shelter right now and they need people to foster and adopt animals. She says Zita is just one example of the many special needs animals in shelter care right now. The humane society is also caring for several seniors dog who was recently dumped. Many of those dogs have health issues like heartworms.

Zita will stay at the shelter for about a month and then Boatright says she can go to a foster home to complete her recovery. When she gets a clean bill of health she can be adopted out.

If you would like to foster or adopt an animal you have to fill out an application.

For more information about fostering, adopting or donating click here.

If you’d like to follow Zita’s recovery and learn more about other animals you can Like the shelter Facebook page here.

