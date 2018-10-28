Pumpkin Works ends its 26 years of entertaining the Wabash Valley

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI)- What started off as a hog and grain farm has grown into a community staple. From corn mazes to pumpkin chucking, Pumpkin Works has done it all. Sunday though would be their last day.

Jason Wallace was one of the hundreds who came to Pumpkin Works' final day. Owners Paul and Sherry Staley have operated the farm for twenty-six years.

Wallace says he's been here for almost every one. He brought his family not just because it's close to home, but because of the family atmosphere.

"A place for good clean fun. A place where the whole family can come from the little ones, all the way to the old men and have a good time," said Wallace.

The Staley’s are retiring after this season. Thousands of people have walked through the concrete spider tunnel since their work began. They say they're happy to have been the source of so many great memories over the years.

“It’s been really nice to see the young kids grow up coming. And then they bring their kids back here. It's going to be a little sad to see that go," said Sherry Staley.

Even some of the workers like Ivan Williams who help with all the activities are sadden by the news. For Williams, he said it was an honor to be part of a long standing tradition.

“I way have helped you and your kinds onto a wagon. It’s definitely something that I’m proud of and something I’ll remember for the rest of my life."

The future of pumpkin works may be coming to an end. But families like the Wallace's just hope others will continue where this place has left off.