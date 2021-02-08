Clear
Pullen Family Farm raises show pigs and next generation farmers

The Pullen Show Pig Business focuses on selling high-quality show pigs and teaching the younger generation about livestock and agriculture.

Posted: Feb 8, 2021 11:50 AM
Posted By: Marlee Thomas

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Raising show pigs has become a way of life for the Pullen family.

Kyle and Lynsee Pullen own and operate Pullen Show Pigs. The family raises show pigs and sells them to youth across the country.

"We market them to FFA and 4-H members," said Pullen. "As well as youth across the country for 4-H events, state fairs and national hog shows."

Pullen said their business is unique within the show pig industry because they focus on raising one specific breed.

"We are a unique business in the show pig industry because we raise strictly duroc show pigs," said Lynsee Pullen. "A lot of producers raise all of the breeds, but we raise specifically durocs."

Pullen said raising one specific breed allows the family to give customers high-quality hogs.

"For us, we really wanted to specialize in something and have the best durocs that we absolutely could," said Pullen. "That's why when customers come here they know they're getting the best high-quality that they possibly could."

Pullen says it's more than just purchasing a show pig. The Pullen family wants to educate youth about the livestock industry.

"Our passion is for development of youth and agricultural," said Pullen."Youth can come and purchase a show pig from us and learn about proper nutrition, management and exercise regiments."

"In August and September we start breeding our gilts," said Pullen. "We focus a strong portion of what we do on genetics."

"They start farrowing in December and January," said Pullen. "Most of our pigs are already born by this time."

If you go to the Pullen farm, you'll see two barns filled with show hogs ready to be sold.

"Those December babies are ready to be sold, so our barn is open," said Pullen. "At Pullen Show Pigs we sell everything private treaty."

This means customers interested in purchasing a show pig can give the Pullen family a phone call.

"You come to our farm, you look through the barns and then take it home," said the Pullen Show Pig owner.

Kyle and Lynsee Pullen wanted their business to be an opportunity for their kids to understand what hard work really is.

"Above everything, we want to raise our kids in this industry," said Pullen. "There's a value of family, a strong moral code and ethics."

The Pullens have two young boys, Kashton and Kodee. Kashton is 5-years-old and Kodee is 4-years-old.

"Knowing that my kids are back working on the farm is honestly an emotional thing for me," said Pullen. "I grew up in this world and my husband grew up in this industry and we have such a love for it."

Kashton and Kodee help take care of the pigs every day.

"This is a way for us to connect the family, but teach the kids the right way to live life and that's just our passion," said Pullen.

Kashton has started to show interest in the health and well-being side of the show pigs.

"He'll help give vitamins and he'll help give medications when needed," said Pullen. "Honestly, I don't think there is a job Kashton couldn't do."

"It's just a true blessing that we can all do this together and carry this on," said Pullen. "If you ask both of my boys, they will say they want to be farmers."

