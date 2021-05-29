Public watches K-9 demonstration

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Area police agencies are trying to connect with the people they serve.

K-9 handlers and their working dogs spent the evening at Sullivan county park and lake to demonstrate the jobs they do.

These are teams from the Sullivan county sheriff's office, Shelburn, Farmersburg, and Vigo county.

The dogs demonstrated article searches, vehicle apprehension, and drug detection.

They also want to make sure people know you don't have to be afraid of these dogs.

"Me personally when I select a dog I'm looking for that even keel K-9 that's mild-mannered, that can do the dog but also turn it off," says detective Larry Hopper.

They do several of these types of demonstrations throughout the year.