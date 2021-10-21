Public safety tax in Knox County delayed until 2022 - here's what that will mean

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County EMS is the sole ambulance provider in Knox County. But lately, they've had a hard time keeping up. In September, they notified the county that their contract would be up at the end of the year. That is unless the county could supplement funding.

Commissioners proposed a .4% or below public safety local income tax. According to state statute, that tax would have to be passed by October 31st to go into effect in 2022.

Knox County Commissioner Kellie Street says, "Due to some time constraints on advertising and I think some few others bits of local discussion we will fall outside of that time frame. So it appears that our county council has canceled those."

Both county and city councils expressed concerns about the quick turnaround that would be required.

The public safety local income tax can now not be passed until 2022. If passed, it can not then be implemented in 2023. That leaves an entire year up in the air.

Right now, talks are going on between the county, city, and Good Samaritan Hospital. The county is also working with Knox County EMS for a transition period next year. County leaders hope this could be up to six months while they find a replacement. All to make sure 2022 goes smoothly while a new funding source can be found.

Streeter says, "I wouldn't call it a band-aid, but really that's what it's going to be. We're fiscally responsible enough in Knox county that we have these emergency light cash reserves for issues such as this."