Public safety referendum aims to purchase new vehicle to replace worn out rescue truck

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - When heading out to an emergency first responders make sure to take a number of life-saving tools with them. That could be anything from the jaws of life, for vehicle rescues, to firehouses. But for the Crawford county rescue squad, taking out their aging rescue truck requires a little bit more.

Rescue squad captain Greg Newlin explains, "We carry transmission fluid and brake fluid just to make sure we get there and get back home in it."

Rescue personnel use a retrofitted Coca-Cola truck built in the 1980s to carry essential gear to emergencies. Whether it's a grain bin rescue or a hazmat accident, the truck is on the call.

But it doesn't get there very fast.

Sheriff William Rutan explains, "At this point, it doesn't even go fast enough to break the speed limit to even get to an emergency situation. So it's basically time for it to be replaced."

The aging truck loses fluids just sitting in the garage. A flashlight is set up on the dash so the driver can see gauges at night.

Newlin says, "We are pretty much financed on our own. About everything you see, other than just a little bit of equipment we have got through donations."

The Crawford County Emergency Management is not affiliated with a fire department. This makes for a small budget.

The bond measure would cost the average taxpayer roughly 12 dollars a year. Once the new vehicle is paid for, the bond goes away.

Rutan says, "We need something that can get to the scene. Something smaller, offroad, so that they can get the equipment personnel to the victim that could be a quarter to a half-mile off the road."