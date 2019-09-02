'Public safety never takes rests. We never take the day off,' first responders continue business as usual this Labor Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For some, Labor Day is a holiday to enjoy the day off from work.

For others, it's business as usual.

Many people may be enjoying a cookout, some time at the lake, or just some quiet time, but firefighters around the Wabash Valley are hard at work.

Ian Kull has worked at the Terre Haute Fire Department for 2 1/2 years.

He's working this Labor Day, just like many other men and women across the Wabash Valley.

"Whether it be Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, any of the holidays. All the major holidays, you know some businesses take the day off. Public safety never takes rests. We never take the day off," said Kull.

Even though these first responders are away from their families on these days, it's something they know must be done.

"24/7, 365. We're here everyday to provide a service and that's what we love to do and that's why we're here," said Kull.

Even if they are working a holiday, these men and women work together to see their families when possible.

"Sometimes that does take a toll on you, but we have a great brotherhood here at the Terre Haute Fire Department. You know there's people that have little children, and older gentlemen that their children are grown up, so times trades. If we need time off we're able to find out a way to spend a couple of hours with our family," said Kull.

It's the close friendships with other first responders that make working holidays a little easier.

"We spend a third of our lives with the gentlemen at these firehouses and the ladies, and you know we build our own family here at the firehouse and then we have a family at home as well. It's pretty tight knit brother and sisterhood," said Kull.

First responders hope everyone enjoys their holiday, but hope everyone celebrates safely.