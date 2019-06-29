Taxpayers raise their voices at forum on Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two citizens groups hosted a public forum on Saturday.

Members say they want to look at ways the city of Terre Haute and Vigo County can work together to create a joint facility.

Mary Jo Brown was one unhappy taxpayer who did attend the forum.

She says there isn't much help from the government when it comes to paying for big projects.

"I've been very concerned because mine went up so much this new expense that is going to be coming down the pipe is very concerning," said Brown.

She made sure her voice was heard.

It gave the community a chance to speak up.

The forum was organized by the Taxpayers Association of Vigo County and the Citizens for Better Government in Vigo County.

Many brought up their thoughts on the proposed location for a new jail.

Brown says issues with the jail have been going on for far too long.

"We need to come together to try and solve these problems because they aren't going away we need to get it done and the sooner the better," said Brown.

People at the forum agreed they want to keep the jail where it's currently at.

They also want to put the sheriff and city police under the same roof.

Liz Brown says as a taxpayer, it makes the most sense.

She believes the money could be spent in other places that need it.

"If we spent less on the jail, that would free up more taxpayer dollars to fund critical needs in our schools," said Brown.

Brown says taxpayers play a bigger part in this whole process.

She just wants everyone to have a say in what goes on.

"Listen to use taxpayers cause we are paying the bills. and we need help in paying those bills," said Brown.

There will be another Forum on Monday, July 1st at the Vigo County Public Library from 6pm-8pm.