Public no longer welcome in Indiana liquor stores

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Wabash valley businesses are adapting after new mandates were put in place from the governor.

On Monday Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced retail stores that do not sell necessities must now operate like bars and restaurants.

That means these stores have to provide carry-out and curbside services and are not allowing anyone inside their stores.

News 10 caught up with the owner of 7th and 70 liquor as they were serving customers Wednesday afternoon.

He says this is just another hoop they've had to jump through, but they're just happy to be open.

"We're doing alright. Business is good, the weather is beautiful, so you know, no problems there. We're doing whatever we have to do to surivive, and that's what we're doing."

These mandates come from the executive order to extend the stay at home order. That order is in place through April 20th.