Public meeting will decide the future of police protection in Bicknell as legal problems leave department short-staffed

A public meeting is set to discuss the Bicknell Police Department's operations.

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 1:47 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - A public meeting is set to discuss the Bicknell Police Department's operations.

The meeting is set for Monday evening at 6:00 at the Bicknell City Hall.

LINK | BICKNELL POLICE CHIEF PLACED ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE AFTER HE IS ACCUSED OF BATTERY AGAINST A PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE EMPLOYEE

For the past three months, the Knox County Sheriff's Office has been supporting the Bicknell Police Department.

During the Monday meeting, they will decide if that should continue.

The Bicknell Police Department has been short-staffed due to two officers being placed on paid administrative leave or dismissed.

LINK | BICKNELL BOARD OF WORKS VOTES TO DISMISS POLICE OFFICER

There are questions as to if the sheriff's office can continue support as te start of the new school year nears.

