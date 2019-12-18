Clear

Public invited to funeral for Indiana veteran with no family

A central Indiana funeral home is inviting the public to attend Thursday’s funeral for an 89-year-old Army veteran after authorities couldn’t track down any of his relatives.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 1:59 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

ELWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana funeral home is inviting the public to attend Thursday’s funeral for an 89-year-old Army veteran after authorities couldn’t track down any of his relatives.

George R. Green, who died of natural causes on Dec. 5, was a distinguished Korean War veteran who as wounded in combat. The lifelong Elwood resident had earned four Bronze Star medals, a Korean Service medal and a United Nations Service medal by the time he completed his active duty in 1953.

Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone has said that she had to make funeral arrangements for Green without his family’s input because none of his relatives came forward or could be located.

The public can attend Green’s funeral services Thursday at the Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis, WRTV-TV reported. Green will then be buried with full military honors at the National Cemetery in Marion.

Green’s obituary states that residents and veterans from Elwood and surrounding communities “are encouraged to attend George’s funeral to demonstrate that no veteran remains alone at the end of a life that was once offered for service and sacrifice to his country.”

