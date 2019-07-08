Public invited to CANDLES Holocaust Museum on Tuesday to pay their respects to Eva Kor

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley continues to mourn the loss of Eva Kor.

She passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 86.

On Tuesday, the public is invited to pay their respects to Eva by visiting the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center.

It will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Eva and her twin sister Miriam helped to found the museum.

The two were subjected to inhumane medical experiments at the Auschwitz concentration camp.