Public hearings to hear how you feel about a proposed increase from Duke Energy

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- You could see a big increase in your electric bill. That's for anyone who is a Duke Energy customer.

Duke Energy has asked Indiana Regulators to raise rates. It's so the company can make improvements, but not everyone is okay with the change.

"I think duke customers need to ask themselves why does a company that's financially healthy as Duke Energy need a rate increase, to begin with?" Kerwin Olson, Executive Directory for Citizens of Action Coalition said.

Monday they held a public meeting to talk about that raise and to get your opinion.

The rate increase would add about $24 a month to the average house. Many people here in the Wabash Valley said this increase will only be bad for customers.

"What's 23 dollars? To me that's nothing. To someone on a fixed income. That's pretty substantial in my opinion," said a Duke Energy customer Monday night.

Since Duke has asked for this increase the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has been holding public hearings across the state to find out how you feel about this increase.

Monday night, they met in Terre Haute South Vigo high school auditorium. People from all over the Wabash Valley were in attendance to give their opinion. Almost all of them were against this increase.

"We're strongly opposed to this increase. I mean what we have here is a utility company who is extraordinarily financially healthy realizing enormous profits," Olson said.

Duke Energy said the rate increase is mainly to generate cleaner power, invest to serve a growing customer base, and improve reliability and service to its customers.

"We've added 100,000 new customers since our last rate case," Stan Pinegar, President for Duke Indiana said. "The size of a fairly good-sized city in Indiana and it's expensive to serve 100,000 new customers and that's the main driver of the case."

The testimony deadline for the Office of Utility Consumer Counselor is October 30. The final decision isn't expected until next summer.