Public had the chance to interact with school staff at VCSC community meetings

On Thursday night, you had a chance to share your concerns with the Vigo County School Corporation.

Posted: Oct. 25, 2018 11:31 PM
Updated: Oct. 25, 2018 11:31 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The corporation held another round of community meetings.

The corporation held another round of community meetings.

Upcoming meetings

 

Oct. 29 (Hoosier Prairie Elementary, Lost Creek Elementary and Meadows Elementary)

Nov. 6 (Ouabache (Wabash) Elementary, Riley Elementary and Rio Grande Elementary)

Nov. 13 (Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo High)

Nov. 15 (Otter Creek Middle School, Honey Creek Middle, Sarah Scott Middle and Woodrow Wilson Middle)

News 10 stopped by Fuqua Elementary School.

It's where we found the public interacting with teachers and staff from several Vigo County schools.

Teresa Stucky is the principal of Sugar Grove Elementary.

She says she wants everyone to work together to make the corporation better.

"I believe its really important for us to work as a team and have the same goals in mind. By having these conversations we can determine what the community feels is important and then hopefully have their support as we work towards those goals in the community," Stucky said.

If you couldn't make it to tonight's meeting, you still have opportunities.

The next session is scheduled for October 29th.

