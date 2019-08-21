Public WiFi returns to downtown Washington

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Eastside Flowers and Gifts has been in business for just a couple of years. But they just recently moved downtown.

Shop owner Andy Arvin says, "Well we came downtown basically for, we have more room here and just to bring more business downtown. Trying to build up the downtown of Washington."

Efforts to build up downtown have been going on for some time. The most recent upgrade is wifi at Meridith park.

Samantha Bobbitt with the Daviess County chamber of commerce explains, "We're really proud of this little park. We want to make it comfortable for people to come down and have a place if you need to check your email. Or you're in town and you just want to stop here and check your email you can do that."

Using the wifi is simple. You just select it on your device and you're good to go.

Bobbitt says, "We would like to extend it down main street, down to the pocket park that is across from the Indiana theatre. It's important for people to be able to have connectivity."

That expansion could come as soon as this fall. All in hopes of bringing more foot traffic downtown.

Bobbitt says, "They know they can just pop over here, you can get you a Steamer burger and come down here and sit at one of the picnic tables. But we just want people to enjoy main street."

Arvin says he hopes the service will be a positive for his shop.

Arvin explains, "You have growing pains with anything you do. I mean that's just understandable and I'm sure with this there will be a few growing pains but in the long run, I guess it'll probably work out."