Public Safety measures taken at Terre Haute City Council

The Terre Haute City Council approved some funds to be appropriated to help better the city.

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 11:25 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) --  The City Council passed the appropriations of some funds to go toward other things for the city.

First, the City Engineer asked to appropriate $40,000 from the Cumulative Capital Improvement Fund. Right now. they have about $165,000 in there from the cigarette tax.

That $40,000 will be used for tree maintenance. That will be used to cut down any old or diseased trees. They want to make sure other trees stay healthy and no one from the public is harmed by falling branches.

Another item on the agenda was the appropriation of funds for fire prevention and safety. Almost $5,000 went to buying new equipment. Assistant Fire Chief Norm Loudermilk said this will help them when they go to schools to teach fire safety

"When school students get trained on fire safety they're going home and actually saving the lives of their family members and themselves because they've known what to do," Martha Crossen, President of the council said. "They notice that a fire was happening. So, again these are the kinds of things that government can make a difference in and we're glad that it is."

It's important to note that none of this money will affect your wallet at all. The city already had these funds. They just needed to be approved to use.

