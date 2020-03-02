Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Provision could force Indiana attorney general from office

Indiana legislators have taken their first step toward possibly forcing the state’s attorney general from office if Indiana’s highest court suspends his law license following allegations that he grabbed the buttocks of a female state legislator and inappropriately touched three other women during a party.

Posted: Mar 2, 2020 4:18 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana legislators have taken their first step toward possibly forcing the state’s attorney general from office if Indiana’s highest court suspends his law license following allegations that he grabbed the buttocks of a female state legislator and inappropriately touched three other women during a party.

The Republican-dominated Indiana House voted 83-9 Monday in favor of a proposal that would prohibit anyone whose law license has been suspended for at least 30 days from serving as attorney general.

Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill is awaiting a decision from the state Supreme Court on whether he’ll face any punishment for the alleged professional misconduct. A hearing officer last month recommended that his law license be suspended for at least 60 days, writing that Hill’s “conduct was offensive, invasive, damaging and embarrassing” to the women.

Hill, who is seeking reelection this year, has denied wrongdoing and rebuffed calls from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and other GOP state officials to resign for his actions during the March 2018 party at an Indianapolis bar.

Legislative Republicans had resisted taking steps toward forcing Hill out, but House Speaker Brian Bosma said the new provision is needed because it could take a year for Hill to regain his law license if the Supreme Court were to not allow automatic reinstatement.

“We felt like we needed to give some clarity so that our state is not faced with a vacancy that cannot be filled or is undefined,” Bosma told reporters.

The provision still needs the Senate’s approval to become law.

The attorney general’s office said in a statement that the proposal “raises some legal concerns – and this kind of rushed proposal lacks transparency and leaves no opportunity for public input.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 46°
Casey
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Rainy morning with warm air.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Check N Change Spring Forward on Sunday

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Colon cancer awareness month

Image

Monday Morning Weather Update

Image

GBB Loogootee Breaks Record

Image

GBB Linton four records

Image

MBB ISU 3rd seed

Image

Maple Sugarin' Days

Image

Work continues on Irishman Bridge

Image

Man guides vet on walk through state

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1