Providing care for NICU families on Christmas and year-round

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Many people work on the holidays, including nurses in Union Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU.)

News 10 caught up with the nurses Wednesday morning as they cared for some of the tiniest among us and their families.

Michelle Gutish is one of those nurses. She says she’s worked many Christmases in her 28 years at Union Hospital. However, she says the work she does is important and requires attention every single day of the year - even on holidays.

Many of the babies in the NICU had special Christmas outfits on Wednesday. The nurses also made crafts, like cards and ornaments, for families spending the holiday in the hospital.

Gutish said no matter what day it is, the NICU at Union Hospital is one big family, which is important during what is often a difficult time. “This is probably one of the most stressful times these families will experience, especially as a young family… This isn’t the birth experience they planned for,” said Gutish.

As for Gutish, she says her family celebrates Christmas whenever her family can be together.