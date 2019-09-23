Providence Food Pantry hosts open house to celebrate 25 years of service

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local non-profit organization is celebrating 25 years of service with the community.

The Providence Food Pantry at Saint Mary-Of-The-Woods College held an open house to celebrate the anniversary.

It's a way to invite the community to show people what they're all about.

Those at the pantry offers meals to struggling Wabash Valley families.

"What can we do to help these needy people that need a helping hand? So, they started the pantry, and I think ever since then we've been growing and growing and the people are so grateful that they want to do their part. I think it's because they want to do their part that we can do more," said Sister Joseph Fillenwarth, Director of the Providence Food Pantry.

Sisters at the food pantry said they were able to serve more than 4,000 families and 16,000 individuals last year.