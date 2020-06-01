Protests continue in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- People have been gathering in Terre Haute all weekend to protest. Monday, they started outside of the Vigo County courthouse, but since the protests have grown.

"I'm tired of seeing us killed. It's just so sad. It's sad," Jnaiea Cunningham a protestor said.

As protests continue across Terre Haute many people have been asking local law enforcement what training they do to prevent things like what happened in Minneapolis.

"It's been made very clear to me that a lot of the general public doesn't know what we do," Shawn Keen, Terre Haute Police Chief said.

Terre Haute police chief keen, Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, and Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt sat down to explain what they do when it comes to making sure things like that don't happen in our city or county

"We look at that everybody gets treated the same and we feel like there has to be transparency," Modesitt said, "There has to be a clean slate across the board. In order for the system to work there has to be justice equally to all."

THPD and the Sheriff's office said their officers go through extensive training before and during their time at those departments. Including, cultural awareness, diversity training, and implicit bias training every other year. As well as, bias-based profiling training.

Starting this year. they will complete de-escalation training every year. They each do reports anytime excessive force is used, and more.

"The things we can do with our personal, you know the training to make sure we never see an incident like that happen here, we're going to do that," John Plasse, Vigo County Sheriff said.

As for protesters here, they said they're exhausted.

"It's mentally exhausting it's like the cycle won't stop," Cunningham said. "Our lives do matter."

THPD also talked about how they've been working on getting body cameras for each officer.