Protests continue, even in small rural towns

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) -- Dozens of marshall residents showed up for the peaceful protest today and they say this will not be the end.

Protests are happening all across the country and world from big cities to small towns, like Marshall, Illinois.

"We're really small, not very diverse," Olivia Standerfer, one of the protestors said.

Monday, people of all ages and backgrounds gathered in front of the Marshall town hall to protest racial injustice and police brutality

Mackenzie Rogers organized the protest. She said she wanted to start a conversation in her small town after some people were confused about protests happening in Terre Haute

"They actually had no idea about any of the occurrences that had been happening with George Floyd or Breonna Taylor. So, I tried to take a couple of minutes to tell them about why these were happening, but then I thought, okay, well if the awareness in Terre Haute is getting people to talk in my town. I want to bring more awareness," Rogers said.

She wants to bring education and she said she thinks things like this will help in the long run.

"I think it's a step in the right direction. You know, it's not going to be better overnight," she said.

Standerfer said she has experienced police brutality and excessive force when she was only 13. For her, she hopes things will change across the board.

"I mean I have a lot of hope for this situation. I hope that a lot of things change, but something I'd really like to see is better training for police officers," Standerfer said.

They both just hope for a change in their small town and the world.

"Keep fighting, keep talking, keep sharing your story. People are listening," Standerfer said.

"I agree that all lives do matter, but they cannot matter until the black lives matter just as much," Rogers said.

The protestors in Marshall said they are going to keep fighting this fight. They said they will not let the fire stop, or the smoke blow over.