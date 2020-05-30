Protests and prayer take place in Terre Haute as people demand justice for George Floyd

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We've been following protests all day as people demand justice for George Floyd.

This is following Floyd's death on Monday in Minneapolis. Video shows a police officer pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes

DOWNTOWN PROTEST

One of those protests was on Saturday in downtown Terre Haute. Protesters gathered at the Vigo County Courthouse and marched their way to the Terre Haute Police Department at 13th and Wabash.

We talked with the organizer of the protest. He says this is about justice and hoping for a better future.

"We're out here for George Floyd, we're out here for every black life that's being lost to a corrupt cop that supposed to be there to protect and serve," Beverly said.

This is video from @_richardaaron_ at a protest happening now in Terre Haute. They are chanting “I can’t breathe.” George Floyd pleaded with Minneapolis police officers that he could not breathe with an officer knee on his neck before he died. pic.twitter.com/0YKMMpk1Xu — Heather Good (@HeatherGoodWTHI) May 30, 2020

PUNCHED DURING THE PROTEST

A local woman says she was punched while waiting in traffic during the protest in Terre Haute.

She said she was in a truck and people were blocking the road. She says she asked them to move. That's when she said someone threw water on her and then someone reached through her vehicle and punched her, twice.

She said police took a report. We confirmed with Indiana State Police a trooper did take a report, but no additional details were available.

SATURDAY MORNING VIGIL

A prayer vigil outside of the Vigo County Courthouse on Saturday morning had a different tone.

People gathered to pray for George Floyd and his family. The service itself led to a bigger discussion about the root of the problem leading to protests nationwide.

At least one person said prayer is not enough.

Around 60 people gathered between Terre Haute City Hall and the courthouse to pray for George Floyd.

Local Pastor Billy Joe Henry led the group in prayer, saying what happened to Floyd was wrong.

He used the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to call for peaceful protests.

His remarks about racism and segregation did not come without reaction from some in the crowd.

Pastor Dwane Malone said the sermon failed to address the heart of this issue - police brutality and racial injustice.

"People are dying daily at the hands of a system that's crooked and nasty. Address that," Malone said.

I was just at a prayer vigil in Terre Haute for George Floyd and his family. There were some heated discussions following the prayer. Some in attendance say events like this do not go far enough to address racism. I’ll have more tonight on News 10. pic.twitter.com/WqchN0hRuf — Heather Good (@HeatherGoodWTHI) May 30, 2020

Some tried to talk to Malone about his concerns. One woman approached him with her children saying prayer is not enough.

"We've got to go a lot deeper than this...this is where it starts, right? But we've got to do more, we've got to do more. I don't even really want to call this a start. I came out hoping for better and I didn't get it." she said.

Another woman, taking issue with Malone's reaction.

"Why doesn't he just leave? Because he's angry. Well so are we because we were out here to support a black man and he wants to show hate," she said.

Those heated discussions led to a final prayer circle, but some still walked away frustrated and wanter more.