Protesting against federal executions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Federal executions are taking place here in Terre Haute once again. The last execution took place seventeen years ago. Today an execution was set to take place, so protestors set up outside of an area on the outskirts of the prison.

The Death Penalty Resistance Group met this afternoon, July 17, on the intersection of Springhill and u-s 41.

This group believes that capital punishment should end. The group believes that all life is sacred.

The best way to bring awareness to this was by having a protest. But, the prison already had protestors for both sides set up right outside the facility. However, in order to bring awareness, the group wanted to go to a busy intersection nearby.

They were encouraging other protestors who were against the death penalty to stay away from the protest area the prison marked off.

This was due to three reasons. The first was concerns about COVID-19. The second reason was the timing. The group felt there would be not enough time to pass through the screening. The third and final reason was they wanted to reach more people with their message. So being at the prison wasn't going to work.

We spoke with a sister of the Sisters of Providence today to get her take on why they were all out there.

Sister Paula Damiano said "We're very much aware that these cries are terrible. So, the possibility of a life sentence without parole is certainly one of those." They believe that option is the best option.

The group will be out on Wednesday and Friday of this week pending on if the executions are still taking place.