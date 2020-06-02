Protesters speak out after being arrested during Monday night protest in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Three days of protests in downtown Terre Haute.

All to demand justice for George Floyd and change for the future.

After staying mostly peaceful, eight people landed behind bars after the Monday night protests.

That includes DeJanee Josuha and Tatiana Jackson.

They're both facing charges for obstruction of traffic.

"I do feel like my voice was kind of heard, and I feel like my point was made when.. I went to jail for a good cause. You're not going to silence me. I feel like them moving me off of the street, and onto the sidewalk, you're removing me and trying to silence me. I shall not be silenced," said Joshua.

Both Joshua and Jackson said they feel they stood their ground during the protest.

Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen said they support everyone's right to protest.

"We absolutely support your right to protest. We just want you to do it safely, and we don't want anybody getting hurt," said Keen.

Joshua said she knows they're all making history being part of these protests.

They hope this is the start to a better tomorrow.

"Terre Haute has an underlying problem with racism that nobody wants to say and address, so that's the problem. Everybody is saying 'This is my city. I'm from Terre Haute.' I understand I'm not from Terre Haute, but why am I going so much harder for your city than you are," said Joshua.

Joshua said seeing people of all ages and races come together to support this cause is what means the most.

"Even if you can't do anything about it personally, just you being out there and being a body counts to us," said Joshua.

Jackson said they're working to plan another organized protest this week.

Of course, News 10 will continue to follow these local protests and bring you updates.