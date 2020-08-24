Protesters plan to be closer to prison for federal executions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Death Penalty Resistance Group is planning to protest both executions that are taking place this week in Terre Haute.

During last month's executions, the group was along US 41 and Springhill.

This was because police blocked the roads to the prison.

The ACLU and Indiana State Police came to an agreement to leave the roads clear for the upcoming executions.

On Wednesday and Friday, the group plans to be near State Road 63 and Springhill, right outside of the prison.

The Burau of Prisons still has guidance online for marked protest zones on prison property.

We've reached out to see if this plan is still active, but we haven't heard back.