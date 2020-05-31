Protesters gather in Terre Haute for second day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Protesters have gathered for a second day in Terre Haute.

At times, hundreds were in downtown Terre Haute Saturday, many protesting for 11 hours.

Some of those same protest are back out Sunday evening, demanding justice for George Floyd.

A black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis last week.

Protesters again holding signs in the air and chanting for justice and police accountability.

We spoke with one protester who was also at yesterday's demonstration.

He said he is tired of hearing about and seeing black lives lost at the hands of police, and until that is addressed there will be no peace.

"I want the violence, I want the negativity to stop. I want it to be away. There's no point to kill. There's no point to take an innocent life," said Phenoix Colyer.

Taking a look back on Saturday's protests now, we spoke with Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames.

He said Saturday's protest was mostly peaceful and state troopers did not make any arrests.

There are also no reports of damage at this time.