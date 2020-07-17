Protesters gather for third execution of the week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Protesters against the death penalty were out in force again on Friday for Dustin Honken's execution. This was the third federal execution of the week.

We have not seen much from people in support of capital punishment.

Those from Terre Haute and across the United States were there. They were gathered at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Springhill on Terre Haute's south side.

They began their protests around 2:45 Friday afternoon.

Honken's daughter stopped by the protest site.

Protesters say she expressed her immense appreciation for their message and what they were doing.

News 10 spoke with Co-Director of the national organization, Death Penalty Action, Abe Bonowitz.

He said there are better alternatives to federal executions that serve the same purpose.

"More than half the country, when you offer the alternative of life without parole, actually prefers that rather than death. I think it's important to understand that life without parole is actually death in prison. It's no picnic. But it's what the vast majority of murderers get. We know that we can be safe from dangerous offenders and hold them accountable without executions," Bonowitz said.

Once protesters learned of Honken's execution, they went their separate ways.

The mood was somber, but protesters said they will be back in August if and when federal executions pick up again.