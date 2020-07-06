Protesters gather at Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex opposing Death Penalty

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Federal executions are set to resume next week. They are scheduled for July 13th, July 15th, and July 17th. A small local group gathered outside the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre haute Monday afternoon to protest the resumption of the death penalty.

They gathered by the intersection of State Road 63 and Justice Drive which leads all the way to the Federal Correctional Complex. Protestors actually brought a sticky note, placed it on the street sign, and identified it as " IN-Justice Drive."

Members from the Sisters of Providence, the NAACP, And the Interfaith Council of the Wabash Valley gathered outside the complex to protest the continuation of Federal Executions.

President of the Interfaith Council of the Wabash Valley Arthur Feinsod said their message is simple--They are protesting against what they call the heinous government practice of the death penalty. The group said this has always been their message, but they want to emphasize the added wrongdoing of conducting these executions during a global pandemic. Feinsod says it’s unnecessary and dangerous for all involved.

He says with so many local employees being part of the executions, there is an added risk of spreading COVID-19 in our community. The group of protestors initially started the press conference on federal prison property. Mid-way through, however, employees of the prison interrupted them and asked them to move across the street and off their property.

Now there’s much more to the Protestors' message. News 10's Dominic Miranda will have the full story on News 10 Nightwatch.