Protesters demand Vigo County's sheriff address racism in his department after a lieutenant's social media posts

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A group spent hours outside of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday wanting Sheriff John Plasse to address what they are calling 'racism in the ranks.'

That's after a lieutenant retired after making social media posts with pictures and language some found offensive.

The Reform Movement of Terre Haute led the protests. They are calling on Sheriff Plasse to address racism within his department.

Counter-protesters were also on hand in support of Plasse and the sheriff's office.

This all stemmed from Lieutenant Mike Anderson. Last week, we told you he was fired from being a school resource officer at Vigo County Schools.

That's after the public brought up multiple Facebook posts he made. Anderson made reference to a post that depicted the Confederate flag with the words 'It's not just about history. The south was right.' Anderson captioned the post saying 'total agree.'

Earlier this week, Anderson retired from sheriff's office.

Plasse told us according to their social media policy, Anderson did not break any laws or office policy. Therefore he would not be fired from the department.

The group said a social media policy change is not enough.

There's also a petition going around asking Sheriff Plasse to publicly address the racist comments, and how he will combat racism in the department.

The sheriff's office does not appoint people to work within the school corporation If a deputy works in the school, the school district has hired him or her.