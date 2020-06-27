Protesters continue to work for change

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- A march continued through downtown Terre Haute early Saturday evening. More than 50-people turned out despite the rain.

Two groups were represented, the "Reform Movement of Terre Haute" and "Change of Terre Haute."

News 10 spoke with organizers of this march. They are, once again, pressing for criminal justice reforms.

Organizers also made a point to credit the Vigo County School Corporation. It recently fired a school protection officer for posts he made on social media many are calling racist.

Protesters are now calling on the sheriff, John Plasse, to fire the deputy as well.

Protesters said they want to continue to be the voice of minorities and the impoverished of Vigo County.