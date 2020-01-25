The message is still the same; No War on Iran.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)--Protesters gathered in the streets in cities across the county on Saturday. They say they want to send a clear message to the President: No War with Iran.

The call comes after the President ordered a strike that killed a top Iranian general earlier this year.

Three Wabash Valley groups partnered to organize a protest here in Terre Haute at the Vigo County Courthouse.

A professor from Indiana State University and a professor from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology spoke at the protest. They say U.S. sanctions on Iran are hurting people who are already suffering there. Protesters are calling on the administration to lift those sanctions.

"The level of destruction that's possible is horrendous. I don't believe a war with Iran will do the things that the people who say they want a war on Iran want to happen," said Dr. Samuel Martland, a professor at RHIT.

The protesters also signed a letter to the people of Iran. The letter apologizes for the United States and it's impacting in the Middle East. A founding member of the international peace group code pink wrote the letter. It reads:

Dear people of Iran,

We, the American people, are horrified by the actions of our government to provoke a war with you. From President Trump’s dangerous decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear agreement to the crippling sanctions his administration imposed to the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani, President Trump and his administration has pushed our two nations to the brink of war with and the blame for the current crisis lays squarely at the feet of Donald Trump. As Americans committed to peace and the safety of all people, we, the undersigned, apologize for the actions of our reckless, hate-filled president and pledge to do everything we can to stop Trump’s aggression, remove the crippling sanctions you are suffering under, and resume a process of diplomacy with your country. We are aware that the current crisis is far from the first time the U.S. has acted against the safety, well-being, and autonomy of the Iranian people. The U.S. has a dreadful history of meddling in the internal affairs of your country. The 1953 coup that overthrew your democratically elected government to prevent you from nationalizing your own resources was unconscionable. So was U.S. support for Iraq’s Saddam Hussein when he invaded Iran in 1980, including selling him the materials to make chemical weapons, such as mustard gas, that were used against you. The 1988 shooting down of an Iranian civilian airliner, killing all 290 passengers and crew, was another criminal act. So were the decades of covert actions the U.S. and its allies have taken to overthrow your government and the decades of sanctions that have brought such needless suffering to ordinary Iranians. We, the undersigned, are clear that the US government has no business interfering in your internal affairs or in the Middle East in general. We should not be goading countries into war, selling weapons or giving money to nations guilty of gross human rights violations, or maintaining military bases in faraway lands. With all the flaws in our own society—massive inequality and homelessness; rising Islamophobia, antisemitism, and racism; a political system corrupted by monetary influences; the separation of children from their parents at the Mexican border—we should clean up our own house instead of telling others how to govern themselves. We were deeply ashamed when our government withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (known as the Iran nuclear deal), which had been signed not just by the U.S. and Iran, but also by France, Britain, Germany, Russia, and China, and approved by the entire UN Security Council in a unanimous vote. Breaking that deal—a deal that Iran was in full compliance with—set the stage for the current crisis we are facing. We, the undersigned, are horrified at the campaign of “maximum pressure” Trump embarked on after withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal. The crippling sanctions are causing great injury to your economy, making life significantly harder for common Iranians, and preventing sick people from getting life-saving medicines they desperately need, including cancer medications and medicines to treat injuries from chemical weapons used during the Iran-Iraq war The recent U.S. actions towards Iran are the most dangerous and provocative of all of Donald Trump’s foreign policy decisions. The assassination of Soleimani—ordered by President Trump and carried out on sovereign Iraqi soil—risked the safety of the entire world, set a dangerous precedent, and was likely illegal under international law. Trump did not consult with the U.S. Congress before the assassination, as the U.S. Constitution dictates. Poll after poll reveals that the American people do not want a war with Iran. We want to end the Middle East wars that the U.S. has engaged in for far too long. We want our nation’s resources to be dedicated to enriching people’s lives, not enriching the weapons makers. We want to live in peace and harmony with the people of Iran. We, the undersigned, pledge to do everything in our power to stop the U.S. from carrying out further attacks on Iran, to end the brutal sanctions and to see that the U.S. military withdraws from Iraq and other countries in the Middle East. We are pressuring the U.S. Congress to act and we are taking to the streets and we will continue to do so until Iran is no longer under threat of war. And we will continue—for our sake as well as yours—to work to rid ourselves of this unscrupulous president and replace him with someone who is trustworthy, moral, and committed to diplomacy. Please accept our hand in friendship. May the peacemakers prevail over those who sow hatred and discord.