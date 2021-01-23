Protest held, local organization wants THPD Sgt. fired

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some folks are calling for the firing of a Terre Haute police sergeant.

The Reform Movement of Terre Haute organized a protest outside police headquarters Saturday afternoon.

Protesters say Terre Haute police sergeant Brad Newman should be fired for the racist comments he shared online.

In December, Newman posted on his personal Facebook.

In the post, he said the United States should bomb China because of the new coronavirus.

When a commenter asked if he was serious, Newman responded "yes" and added it's time to set an example.

The Terre Haute police department suspended Newman for 6-days without pay after getting complaints about the post.

Newman also had to participate in social media training.

In this suspension letter obtained by News 10 earlier this year, a police officer noted he believed Newman was sincere in his apology and believed the comments were not read how Newman intended.

Organizers of this protest say Newman's words were clear.

They say a suspension is not enough.

They want him fired.

"The problem is Brad Newman, but the problem is also very much a police department that protected him and is protecting him right now and is hiding behind his lies that he's just misunderstood. Brad Newman is not misunderstood. Brad Newman is understood very clearly and he's made it very clear who he is, that he's a violent bigot and he needs to be out of this police department right now," says organizer, Reform Movement of Terre Haute, Emma Crossen.

News 10 did reach out to Sergeant Newman and the Terre Haute police department for comment.

Newman did not respond.

Chief Shawn Keen did not address the protest.

He only said information regarding Sergeant Newman's discipline had already been released.