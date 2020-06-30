Protecting your pets during the Fourth of July

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Fourth of July is coming up which means you need to pay extra close attention to your pets. It's firework season here in the Wabash valley. While we all may be having a reason to celebrate, we should think closely as to how it is affecting our furry friends.

I spoke with Doctor Ed Barnett about what you can do to protect your pets.

Barnett says the best thing you can do for your animal is to be with them during the firework show. When you're inside you can pull the blinds to block the sudden lights and you can also play a soothing sound to drown out the noise. The main goal is to try to limit the amount of sound that will be coming into your house.

Barnett says pets get very anxious during fireworks because they simply don't understand what is going on around them. They get scared and that drives their anxiety.

If you can't drown out the noise there are medications to help soothe your pet. You can get your pet prescribed medication by a certified veterinarian. The medication Barnette says will help put your pet to sleep.

If you cannot be with your pet during fireworks at all, the next best thing Barnett says you can do is to get your pet microchipped. This way in case your pet does leave your house you have a way of making sure your furry friend isn't lost.