Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Protecting your furry friends from the frigid temperatures

We're seeing some real snowfall for the season and that means many of us are bringing out the winter coats and gloves. However, we're not the only ones experiencing the cold. Pets often feel uncomfortable when the colder temperatures come around.

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 9:42 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- We're seeing some real snowfall for the season and that means many of us are bringing out the winter coats and gloves.

However,  we're not the only ones experiencing the cold. Pets often feel uncomfortable when the colder temperatures come around. 

News 10 spoke with Sarah Valentine, the manager at the Terre Haute Humane Society. She reminds us that the cold can be dangerous for our furry friends.

Valentine tells us if it's too cold outside for you, it's too cold for your pet.

"A long term exposure with their paws can cause frostbite especially when the temperatures really start dropping. Even salt... we put it out to make our sidewalks less slippery and they can get trapped in their pads and it can cut them and burn them so we just need to be aware of it," Valentine said.

Indoor pets should only be outside to do their business and anything more could be harmful.

In fact, at just 45 degrees an animal can start to feel uncomfortable. Once temperatures drop to 20 degrees your pet could develop cold-associated health problems.

"Definitely think twice. You wouldn't wanna go and be stuck outside for hours on end if you didn't have to and when we do have to be out for that long we dress appropriately, well they don't have that option," Valentine said.

Walk your dog for short periods at a time. If they are outdoor pets, make a shelter that consists of styrofoam. Always remember to provide food and water. 

"So we have to take every precaution to help them stay as warm as they can," Valentine explained.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Robinson
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Casey
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 6°
Brazil
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Marshall
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Sunshine Returns Later
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pledge of Allegiance Sullivan Elementary School Mrs. Kelley 2nd Grade

Image

Community Ice Skating Union Christian Church

Image

Pledge of Allegiance - Sullivan Elementary School - Mrs. Davis - 5th Grade

Image

Protecting your furry friends from the frigid temperatures

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Cloudy start, sunny finish. High: 32

Image

WBB ISU vs Northern Kentucky

Image

Several bring their pets to say hi to Santa at the mall

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

How to keep your family safe from security camera hackers

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax