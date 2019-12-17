Protecting your furry friends from the frigid temperatures

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- We're seeing some real snowfall for the season and that means many of us are bringing out the winter coats and gloves.

However, we're not the only ones experiencing the cold. Pets often feel uncomfortable when the colder temperatures come around.

News 10 spoke with Sarah Valentine, the manager at the Terre Haute Humane Society. She reminds us that the cold can be dangerous for our furry friends.

Valentine tells us if it's too cold outside for you, it's too cold for your pet.

"A long term exposure with their paws can cause frostbite especially when the temperatures really start dropping. Even salt... we put it out to make our sidewalks less slippery and they can get trapped in their pads and it can cut them and burn them so we just need to be aware of it," Valentine said.

Indoor pets should only be outside to do their business and anything more could be harmful.

In fact, at just 45 degrees an animal can start to feel uncomfortable. Once temperatures drop to 20 degrees your pet could develop cold-associated health problems.

"Definitely think twice. You wouldn't wanna go and be stuck outside for hours on end if you didn't have to and when we do have to be out for that long we dress appropriately, well they don't have that option," Valentine said.

Walk your dog for short periods at a time. If they are outdoor pets, make a shelter that consists of styrofoam. Always remember to provide food and water.

"So we have to take every precaution to help them stay as warm as they can," Valentine explained.