Protecting your eyes from the summer sun

Experts say eye damage from sunlight is common and it can happen even on cloudy days.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 6:30 PM
Posted By: Brady Harp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are getting closer to summer and days are getting longer.

This means more people are being exposed to more daylight. Experts say too much sunlight can damage eyes. Experts say eye damage from sunlight is common and it can happen even on cloudy days.

Eye experts say as more people try to enjoy the warmer weather and longer days they need to take extra care of their eyes. They say sunlight can damage eyes even if there is cloudcover.

"Sun exposure causes cataracts. So increased exposure will lead to early cataracts. Someone outside for a long time without sun protection will get cataracts sooner verses someone who has an office job is not outside as much" Dr. Stacy Lowdermilk says.

Doctors say if you notice blurry vision you may have eye damage caused by sunlight. They say if you suspect you have eye damage to contact a healthcare professional immediately. Experts say to always wear "UV-protective" sunglasses if you are going to be outdoors for a long period of time.

"Have sun proection on when you go outside in the form of transition lenses or polarized sunglasses" Lowdermilk says.

Remember eye damage from sunlight can happen all year 'round and not just in the long summer days.

