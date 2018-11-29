Protect the Precious push smoke alarms after Logansport fatal fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- It's a tragedy that's unthinkable. Six people, including four children, died in the Logansport fire Wednesday. Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher says the news is awful for anyone anywhere to hear.

"But to hear that no smoke alarms were in the house…that frustrates me. No home should not have a smoke alarm," said Fisher.

Members of the Terre Haute fire department are working to prevent disasters like this locally. Diana Luther is one of them. She's a paramedic at ladder seven, but also the president of Protect the Precious.

"The best thing we can always do is prevention and that's what we do to protect the precious is making sure we don't have to go on the house calls where there weren't any working smoke detectors," said Luther.

Protect the Precious is made up of local firefighters who install free smoke detectors. Last year protect the precious gave out over one hundred and forty detectors.

"I think it's a fair number. Hopefully, in the years to come it keeps decreasing because our mission is to make sure that every home in Vigo County gets a smoke detector in their house," said Luther.

These firefighters hope everyone will take the small step of testing their detectors. The hope is to keep history from repeating itself.

"You have a fighting chance to get out of the house unlike the people up in Logansport. That alerting system is a lifesaver," said Fisher.

If you need a smoke detector you can contact Protect the Precious. You can also donate to help cover the cost of these detectors. Check out the website to Protect the Precious here.