Protecting your skin during the summer

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) -- The recent sunshine and hot conditions have been perfect for a day out by the pool. However, experts say you need to keep your sunscreen close by to avoid problems down the road.

"Twenty minutes of sun exposure can cause significant damage to your skin," said Brandi Fritsche, a Dermatology Nurse Practitioner at Biltmore Dermatology in Terre Haute.

According to Fritsche, UV-A and UV-B rays put out by the sun can cause major skin damage over time.

"It's really important that we use sunscreen because it's really the only thing that's going to help protect us against the UV-A and UV-B rays from the sun which causes skin cancer," Fritsche explained.

Those UV rays can also decrease elasticity in the skin and make our skin age. You're encouraged to apply sunscreen 15 minutes before you plan to be in the sun so that way your skin has time to absorb it.

" A broad-spectrum water-resistant SPF of at least 30 or more. That's really all that's required to protect against the UV-A and UV-B rays from the sun," "something that you can rub on is going to give you the best protection," said Fritsche.

You should also reapply sunscreen every two hours.

Here's a list of signs of severe sunburn or sun poisoning:

Red, warm, and tender skin

Swollen skin

Blistering

Headache

Fever

Nausea

Fatigue

According to the CDC, you should seek medical attention if any of the below occur.