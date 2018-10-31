Prosecutors still trying to decide how to charge the driver of a semi after a massive drug bust

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Prosecutors are deciding how a suspect in a big drug bust should be charged.

Police say they found 220 pounds of cocaine and 70 pounds of meth in a semi-trailer.

Indiana State Police made the discovery at the weigh station near the state line, along Interstate 70.

Police arrested Ravninder Kaler of Bakersfield, California.

Court documents show a state trooper found the drugs during an inspection.

The trooper said the logbook had false entries, and the shipment was late for delivery.

That is what led troopers to become suspicious.

Prosecutors have 72 hours to file charges from the time of arrest.

Those charges could be state or federal.