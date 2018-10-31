VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Prosecutors are deciding how a suspect in a big drug bust should be charged.
Police say they found 220 pounds of cocaine and 70 pounds of meth in a semi-trailer.
Indiana State Police made the discovery at the weigh station near the state line, along Interstate 70.
Police arrested Ravninder Kaler of Bakersfield, California.
Court documents show a state trooper found the drugs during an inspection.
The trooper said the logbook had false entries, and the shipment was late for delivery.
That is what led troopers to become suspicious.
Prosecutors have 72 hours to file charges from the time of arrest.
Those charges could be state or federal.
Related Content
- Prosecutors still trying to decide how to charge the driver of a semi after a massive drug bust
- Driver seriously injured in semi crash
- Semi driver cited after hitting INDOT truck in Vermillion County
- 69-year-old Truck driver airlifted after Parke County semi crash
- Semi driver hospitalized with minor injuries after I-70 crash
- Man facing charges after crashing semi into house
- Semi overturns at I-70 exit
- Semi driver pulling 43,000 lbs. of cement pulled over, allegedly driving drunk in Vigo County
- Terre Haute driver suffers minor injuries after being pinned under a semi
- Statewide search underway for semi driver involved in Jasper Co. fatal hit-and-run
Scroll for more content...