Clear

Prosecutors say Ohio shooter's friend bought him armor

A friend of the Dayton gunman who killed nine people told federal agents he bought him body armor, a gun accessory and a 100-round magazine earlier this year, according to a court document unsealed Monday.

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 2:47 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A friend of the Dayton gunman who killed nine people told federal agents he bought him body armor, a gun accessory and a 100-round magazine earlier this year, according to a court document unsealed Monday.

The charging document says Ethan Kollie bought the items for Connor Betts and kept them at his apartment so his friend’s parents would not find them.

Prosecutors on Monday unsealed a charge against Kollie that accused him of lying about not using marijuana on federal firearms forms in the purchase of a pistol that was not used in the shooting.

A message seeking comment was left at a phone number for Kollie.

The charge comes just over a week after the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, where 24-year-old Connor Betts opened fire in a popular entertainment district, killing his sister and eight others. Officers shot Betts within 30 seconds, killing him just steps outside a crowded bar.

Authorities have said hundreds more people may have died had Betts gotten inside.

Police have said there was nothing in his background that would have prevented him from buying the AR-15 style gun used in the shooting.

The weapon was bought online from a dealer in Texas and shipped to another firearms dealer in the Dayton area, police said on the day of the shooting.

Investigators have not released a motive for the shooting .

Eight of the victims who died were shot multiple times, according to the Montgomery County coroner’s office. More than 30 others were left injured, including at least 14 with gunshot wounds, hospital officials and investigators said.

Just days after the shooting, Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine announced a package of gun control measures , including requiring background checks for nearly all gun sales in Ohio and allowing courts to restrict firearms access for people perceived as threats.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 80°
Chances of Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Honoring the Badge: Deputy Chief Debbie McDonald

Image

HVAC Issues close Vigo County Courthouse Early

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Showers and storms, heat index over 100. High: 89°

Image

Artist Paints Historic Downtown Building

Image

Memorial Bike Ride

Image

Tattoo Fundraiser

Image

Warehouse fire investigated as arson

Image

New School Bus Stop Arm Cameras

Image

Sunday Weather Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States