Prosecutor's office says police action shooting earlier this month was justified

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Prosecutor's office says a police action shooting earlier this month was justified.

It happened on November 8 around 1 am on State Road 63 and Hutchinson Road.

The prosecutor's office says during a traffic stop, Catrina Misner attempted to flee.

The chase involved Terre Haute Police and Indiana State Police.

Misner reportedly drove her vehicle off the road, coming to a stop.

As officers, including a police K9, approached Misner's SUV, she went into reverse where she was forced again to stop by trees.

She allegedly revved her engine and started to drive toward the officers. That is when police opened fire on Milner's SUV.

Misner wasn't hurt in the shooting.

The prosecutor's office says the use of deadly force was justified