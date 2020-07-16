Prosecutor's office says Terre Haute police action shooting was a proper use of force

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Prosecutor's Office has decided a police action shooting was a legal use of force.

This is in the shooting of Jeremy Ross. It happened in March at the Circle K gas station near the Rose-Hulman campus.

LINK | TERRE HAUTE MAN INVOLVED IN POLICE ACTION SHOOTING WAS OUT ON $500 BOND - FOR SIMILAR CHARGES

Terre Haute police officers shot Ross. He survived.

They say Ross pointed a gun at them and then tried to pull the trigger. The prosecutor's office just finished its review of the case.

The prosecutor says the officers' actions fall under the statutes for self-defense and use of force related to arrest or escape.

Ross's criminal case is active.