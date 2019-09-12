Clear

Prosecutors: Indiana woman stole $18K meant for boy’s burial

An Indiana woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing money intended for the burial plot and headstone of a 3-year-old boy who died in a hot car.

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 3:44 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing money intended for the burial plot and headstone of a 3-year-old boy who died in a hot car.

Thirty-seven-year-old Caroline Rich, of Evansville, was being held Thursday on $5,000 bond on preliminary theft and fraud charges. She has a hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that Rich is a family service counselor at Dignity Memorial/SCI Shared Resources, which owns Alexander Memorial Park and Funeral Home.

Investigators allege in court documents that Oliver Dill’s family paid Rich more than $19,000 for his burial plot, headstone and services, but that she pocketed all but $1,000 of that money.

Dill died in July after being left in a hot car on the University of Southern Indiana’s campus.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Rich.

___

Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com

