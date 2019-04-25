GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors say a suburban Indianapolis couple who vacated their home during divorce proceedings left their dog behind to starve to death.
The emaciated dog, named Chuck, was found dead in January in the couple’s Johnson County trailer home. A necropsy determined he starved to death.
The Indianapolis Star reports that 31-year-old Michael S. Setser of Greenwood is jailed on a misdemeanor charge of abandonment or neglect of a vertebrate animal.
Deputies are searching for 28-year-old Amanda Setser of Franklin. She faces a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge.
Prosecutors say the pair “failed to take Chuck with them or provide him with food and water” when they moved out of their home in January.
Online court documents don’t list attorneys who could speak on the estranged couple’s behalf.
___
Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com
Related Content
- Prosecutors: Divorcing Indiana couple left dog to starve
- Kentucky couple plans to remarry half century after divorce
- Divorce and the family pet
- Indiana prosecutors vehemently oppose medical marijuana
- Indiana prosecutors pushing against medical marijuana
- Indiana prosecutor pleads guilty to confinement, battery
- Slow left-lane drivers unwelcome in Indiana
- Who gets the dog in a divorce and other state laws going into effect in 2018
- Grandparents shocked by reports of 13 starved grandchildren
- One dog left from hurricane rescue efforts in Vincennes shelter