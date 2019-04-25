Clear

Prosecutors: Divorcing Indiana couple left dog to starve

Prosecutors say a suburban Indianapolis couple who vacated their home during divorce proceedings left their dog behind to starve to death.

Posted By: Associated Press

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors say a suburban Indianapolis couple who vacated their home during divorce proceedings left their dog behind to starve to death.

The emaciated dog, named Chuck, was found dead in January in the couple’s Johnson County trailer home. A necropsy determined he starved to death.

The Indianapolis Star reports that 31-year-old Michael S. Setser of Greenwood is jailed on a misdemeanor charge of abandonment or neglect of a vertebrate animal.

Deputies are searching for 28-year-old Amanda Setser of Franklin. She faces a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge.

Prosecutors say the pair “failed to take Chuck with them or provide him with food and water” when they moved out of their home in January.

Online court documents don’t list attorneys who could speak on the estranged couple’s behalf.

Information from: The Indianapolis Star

